Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Patrick Beverley Continues Feud With Matt Barnes After Chris Paul Comments

A war of words between Patrick Beverley and Matt Barnes continued Tuesday when the Timberwolves point guard appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Tuesday morning. Beverley addressed Barnes after he had some choice words for Beverley after he appeared on several ESPN shows and criticized Chris Paul Monday. 

“For him to make comments supporting his opinion about the Chris Paul and all that I respect, I totally do but, you go up there and you tell your NBA brother, you go up there and you tell the whole world that this man doesn’t deserve his money when you was just in the NBA, I don’t know, eight, nine, ten years ago?” Beverley said. “What if someone said that to you? You’d be ready to fight. But now, since you’re not in the league no more, it’s okay for you to talk about this man not giving the money he’s worked his entire life to deserve? I don’t understand that. Who raised you guys?”

During appearances on both ESPN’s Get Up and First Take Monday morning, Beverley ripped Paul after a disappointing series and Game 7 performance against the Mavericks where he said Paul “can’t guard nobody” and compared his defensive prowess to that of a cone. He also said no one was afraid to play the top-seeded Suns. Later in the day, Barnes, an ESPN analyst and former NBA forward, took some shots at Beverley after disapproving of his earlier comments. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“There’s a thin line between being critical and disrespecting,” Barnes said on ESPN’s NBA Today Monday. “And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul was completely disrespectful and out of the line. And Pat Beverley talking like he’s that guy. You’re not that guy, plain and simple. Chris Paul played terrible and his numbers are still better than your career numbers have ever been.

“You have to understand, Chris is a 12-time All-Star, all-defense nine times, seven times all-defense, he’ll be a Hall-of-Famer. Pat Bev and I are similar type role players. They don’t talk about us when we go. They’re gonna talk about CP3 when he’s done and I just think the disrespect we saw earlier today on ESPN show needs to be checked cause that was way out of pocket.”

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Phoenix Suns coverage, go to Inside The Suns 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

kelly-stafford
Play
Extra Mustard

Kelly Stafford Gets Fooled by Fake Aaron Rodgers Quote

A satire Twitter account caught the attention of Matt Stafford’s wife.

By Jimmy Traina
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the game at American Airlines Center.
Play
Betting

NBA Western Conference Finals Betting Preview: Warriors Favorites Against Mavs

Betting analysis and a best bet for the Western Conference finals featuring the No. 3 Warriors against the No. 4 Mavericks. The Warriors are heavy series favorites.

By Kyle Wood
J.K. JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Sleepers: Running Backs

A popular sleeper pick before he got injured last year, J.K. Dobbins is among top values at running back in 2022.

By Matt De Lima
Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks down at the ice during a game.
NHL

Maple Leafs Star Mitchell Marner Held at Gunpoint, Carjacked

The incident took place two days after Toronto’s elimination from the NHL playoffs.

By Zach Koons
Tom Brady playing with the Buccaneers.
Fantasy

Best and Worst Fantasy Schedules During First Four Weeks

Michael Fabiano ranks the five best and worst fantasy schedules for the first four weeks for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Five Reasons the Mavs Will Beat the Warriors

By Chris Herring
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James sit on the scorers table while waiting to check-in to an NBA Finals game.
NBA

Kyrie Irving: Cavs ‘Definitely’ Win More Titles Without Trade Demand

The All-Star point guard opened up about why he asked out of Cleveland in the summer of 2017.

By Zach Koons
Chicago Fire and U.S. goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina
Soccer

Poland Calls Up U.S. GK Prospect Slonina for Nations League

Gabriel Slonina, 18, is being courted by Poland after taking part as a reserve in the U.S.’s World Cup qualifying effort.

By Avi Creditor