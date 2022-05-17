Skip to main content
Luka Doncic, Drew Brees and Raccoons at a Baseball Game on Today’s SI Feed
Matt Barnes Reacts to Patrick Beverley’s Chris Paul Comments

Patrick Beverly sent shockwaves through the NBA community when he blasted point guard Chris Paul after a Suns’ blowout loss in Game 7 against the Mavericks. However, not everyone was on board with the comments made by the Timberwolves guard.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes called out Beverly for his remarks about Paul, saying that the digs crossed a line between “critical” and disrespectful. He also pointed out that Beverly, who has never been to an NBA Finals or made an All-Star team, isn’t exactly in a position to be doling out such comments to a future Hall of Fame guard.

“There’s a thin line between being critical and disrespecting,” Barnes said on ESPN’s NBA Today Monday. “And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul was completely disrespectful and out of the line. And Pat Beverley talking like he’s that guy. You’re not that guy, plain and simple. Chris Paul was playing terrible and his numbers are still better than your career numbers have ever been. 

“I just think you have to understand, Chris is a 12-time All-Star, seven-time first-team All-Defense, he’ll be a Hall-of-Famer. Pat Bev and I are similar type role players. They don’t talk about us when we go. They’re gonna talk about CP3 when he’s done and I just think the disrespect we saw earlier today on ESPN show needs to be checked cause that was way out of pocket.”

Barnes’s response came after Beverly ripped Paul in a series of television appearances on Monday morning. The veteran Timberwolves guard claimed that the Suns should’ve benched Paul in Game 7 against the Mavericks and that the 37-year-old “can’t guard nobody.”

Beverly also said that no team in the league is afraid of Phoenix.

“Do guys in the NBA go to sleep early the night before playing the Phoenix Suns? Hell no,” he said. “No. I’m going to Steak 44 over there in Phoenix, I’m gonna have me a nice little wine, probably sweat it out in the pregame shootaround and get ready for Chris Paul. Steph Curry? I’m going to bed at 8 o’clock. Mom, don’t call me. My girl, don’t call me. I’m locked in right now.”

Beverly’s comments quickly became the talk of the NBA on Monday, but like Barnes, not everyone agreed with the Minnesota role player. Suns coach Monty Williams came to his point guard’s defense and other players like Damian Lillard and Isaiah Thomas called out Beverly for his harsh tone.

Paul has yet to respond to Beverly’s comments as of Tuesday.

