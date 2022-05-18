Ja Morant is not the only superstar who perfects his craft in the dark to shine on the biggest stages when the lights are bright.

Meet Jade, an avid Grizzlies fan who is trying to follow Morant’s mantra in her own way.

While Morant aims to take down the toughest competition from teams across the NBA, Jade is improving her efforts to move freely while dealing with cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

Pina: Behind Ja Morant’s Sudden Ascent to NBA Superstardom

Jade tweeted a video Wednesday of her success in physical therapy, saying that “this is my work in the dark that [Morant] talks about!

After Jade took 15 steps and stood on her own for 15 seconds using a higher step on Wednesday, Morant gave her props and a word of encouragement.

“Keep going Jade ... I’m with you,” Morant tweeted.

More NBA Coverage: