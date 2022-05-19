Skip to main content
Jalen Green Shouts Out Bill Simmons After Earning All-Rookie First Team

On Wednesday, the NBA announced its All-Rookie teams for the 2022 season, and while four spots on the first team seemed to be close to consensus, the final spot was closely contested.

Jalen Green earned the final spot over Pelicans forward Herb Jones, and the Rockets guard made sure to thank one of his biggest critics on Twitter.

Simmons was publicly against Green getting on the All-Rookie first team over Jones, as he explained on his podcast.

“I don’t care you’re scoring 40 points and your team’s 19–60,” Simmons said. “Congratulations. Herb Jones is like guarding dudes in real games. Now, the Houston people are going to be mad at me. I’m sorry. I like winning players, I’m sorry. Jalen Green will get there, it’s just that team was 21–61 this year or whatever.”

However, Simmons responded to Green, trying to smooth things over and explain that it wasn’t anything personal.

In the end, Green ended with the first team selection, joining the Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham, the Cavs’ Evan Mobley and the Magic’s Franz Wagner.

