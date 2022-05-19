Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

NBA Announces 2021-22 All-Rookie Teams

The NBA announced its 2021–22 All-Rookie teams on Wednesday night.

The first team is led by Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, who also won NBA Rookie of the Year. Barnes is joined by Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Rockets guard Jalen Green and Magic forward Franz Wagner.

The second team includes Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, Pacers guard Chris Duarte, Thunder guard Josh Giddey, Nuggets guard Bones Hyland and Pelicans forward Herbert Jones.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

All five players selected for the first team were on the starting lineup for their teams this last season. Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Cunningham averaged the highest amount of points on the first team with 17.4 per game. 

The five players selected for the second team did not all have starting roles. Donsunmu played significantly, averaging 8.8 points, when guard Lonzo Ball missed the majority of the season with a knee injury. Duarte was backup to Buddy Hield, averaging 13.1 points. Giddey started for the Thunder, averaging 12.5 points, but didn’t play the last almost two months of the season due to a hip injury. Hyland was backup to Will Barton, averaging 10.1 points. Jones started for the Pelicans averaging 9.5 points.

The next crew of rookies will be picked at the 2022 NBA draft, which takes place on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris Paddack throws a pitch for the Minnesota Twins.
MLB

Twins Pitcher Chris Paddack Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

The 26-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the season.

By Daniel Chavkin
ESPN sideline reporter Malika Andrews before game one of the 2021 NBA Finals.
NBA

Malika Andrews to Host ESPN’s Coverage of 2022 NBA Draft

The 27-year-old made her first NBA draft appearance in 2020.

By Madison Williams
Bryce Harper celebrates a home run in the dugout.
MLB

Bryce Harper Can’t Throw for Six Weeks, Will Remain Phillies’ DH

The outfielder was diagnosed with a slightly torn UCL earlier this month.

By Associated Press
Eintracht Frankfurt wins the Europa League title
Soccer

Frankfurt Tastes Glory Again in a Throwback of a European Final

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League title, ending the club’s European trophy drought of over 40 years in a final between two clubs truly appreciating the moment.

By Jonathan Wilson
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant brings the ball up against the Warriors during the second half of Game 3.
Play
Extra Mustard

Morant Responds to Fan Channeling Memphis Grit in PT Sessions

The Grizzlies star: “Keep going Jade ... I’m with you.”

By Wilton Jackson
A view of the New York Yankees logo and seat number of an empty seat.
MLB

Report: Yankees Cut Prospect Accused of Stealing from Teammates

Sanford was also accused of scamming fans who ordered autographed memorabilia.

By Madison Williams
Gary Martin crosses the finish line of a high school race.
Track and Field

High Schooler Breaks Record With Sub-Four-Minute Mile

The record stood for 57 years before Gary Martin broke it on Monday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix.
Play
NBA

Mavs Fined for ‘Bench Decorum’ in Game 7 Blowout vs. Suns

The NBA fined Dallas $50,000 for its bench celebrations during the Game 7 blowout.

By Wilton Jackson