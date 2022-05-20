Skip to main content
Gus Malzahn Has Perfect Response to Saban-Fisher Beef

After a college football whirlwind Thursday that included a public feud between two of the SEC’s most respected football coaches—Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher— a former SEC coach decided to join the conversation.

Gus Malzahn, who previously served as Auburn’s coach from 2013 to ‘20, is currently headed into his second season at the helm of UCF.

However, before Malzahn took his coaching talents to Orlando, he had his fair share of SEC West battles with the Crimson Tide and the Aggies. Following Thursday’s drama in which Fisher called Saban’s comments about the Aggies’ program “despicable” and “disgusting”, Malzahn tweeted the perfect response about the latest debacle that was at the center of college football.

“Just got on Twitter for the first time today - did I miss anything,” Malzahn tweeted

The former 2013 SEC Coach of the Year indeed did miss a lot. After Saban took a shot at the Aggies saying Texas A&M was “buying players” and that Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders “paid a guy a million dollars that was a really good Division I player” to come play for him, his comments sent social media into a frenzy.

Luckily for Malzahn, he and the rest of the college football world will get to see what happens when Saban and Fisher go head-to-head when their two teams meet on Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa.

