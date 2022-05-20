Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso

James Corden Tried to Improve McLaren at Miami Grand Prix

On The Late Late Show, James Corden is known to film segments with athletes and at sporting events. Now, Corden can add an F1 race to his list.

At the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, Corden joined the McLaren Racing team to film a segment on his show. In the full, 13 minute video, Corden bounced around all areas of the McLaren racing team in an attempt to improve and prepare for the team for the Miami Grand Prix.

First, Corden “improved” on the drivers’s race jerseys to make them “more Miami-fied,” then took over and led the crew in the pre-race stretches, which included a salsa dance. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He also helped the pit crew prepare for the race, assisted Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris in their media availability, and spent time with Norris as the driver became familiar with the new track.

During one of the practices, Corden even had a headset on and spoke with Ricciardo as a crew member while the driver was testing the race. He even got Ricciardo to sing “I Want To Dance With Somebody” while driving.

In the end, Ricciardo and Norris finished the race in 13th and 19th place, respectively. However, who knows where they would have finished without Corden’s help.

More Formula One Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Aaron Wise hits his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.
Golf

Aaron Wise Hit in Head With Tee Shot During PGA Championship

Wise was hit by an errant shot while on the seventh hole during the second round of the tournament.

By Wilton Jackson
Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Sage Steele emcees the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Report: Steele Injured By Errant Tee Shot at PGA Championship

Medical personnel tended to the longtime ESPN anchor immediately following the incident.

By Jelani Scott
Terry Stotts on the Portland sidelines.
NBA

Report Names Three Finalists for Lakers Head Coaching Job

Two former head coaches and a high-level assistant are up for the position.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Syndication Tallahassee Democrat
Play
College Football

Deion Sanders Says Nick Saban Used Him, Jimbo Fisher As ‘Pawns’

The Jackson State coach and NFL legend appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast to address the legendary Alabama coach.

By Jelani Scott
June 26, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik (12) hits a double during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park.
MLB

Thank you, Joe Panik

By Matt Martell
Novak Djokovic (SRB) holds the Wimbledon trophy in 2021.
Play
Tennis

ATP Strips Ranking Points for 2022 Wimbledon

Now, Russian and Belarusian players impacted by the ban will not be punished for missing out on the Grand Slam tournament.

By Madison Williams
Gaga Slonina has dual-national eligibility for the USA and Poland
Play
Soccer

GK Slonina Picks USMNT Over Poland for His International Future

The 18-year-old Chicago Fire rising star was courted by Poland but will remain with the U.S. for his international career.

By Brian Straus
Baker Mayfield on the Browns sidelines
NFL

Baker Mayfield Move Not Ruled Out by Two Teams, per Report

The Panthers and the Seahawks are still in the hunt for Mayfield.

By Wilton Jackson