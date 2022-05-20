Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Spurs’ Dejounte Murray Shares Juvenile Detention Story After All-Star Selection

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is coming off his most successful season yet with San Antonio.

The 29th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft has spent his entire career with the Spurs, emerging first as a role player before solidifying himself as a franchise cornerstone. Murray led the NBA in steals this season and was named to his first All-Star Game since becoming a professional.

Now, we know where Murray draws some of his motivation.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Ten years ago I was in juvenile [detention] and that whole in there I told the guards I [was going to] get out and change my life and never come back and they told me I will be right back [in juvenile detention]. Ten years later the same guards are asking for pictures and my autograph. Look at God!!!” Murray tweeted on Friday afternoon.

The Spurs guard is hoping to use this past season, his fifth as a professional, as a springboard into cementing himself as a star player. 

Now far removed from his troubled past, Murray is making good on his word as he has changed his life for the better. Whether it was being named “Mr. Basketball” in Washington, or second-team All-PAC-12 in college or an NBA All-Star, Murray has turned a new leaf as he turned a negative situation from his youth into something positive moving forward.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

James Corden, Miami Grand Prix
Play
Extra Mustard

James Corden Tried to Improve McLaren at Miami Grand Prix

The late night host tried to help Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Aaron Wise hits his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.
Golf

Aaron Wise Hit in Head With Tee Shot During PGA Championship

Wise was hit by an errant shot while on the seventh hole during the second round of the tournament.

By Wilton Jackson
Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Sage Steele emcees the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Report: Steele Injured By Errant Tee Shot at PGA Championship

Medical personnel tended to the longtime ESPN anchor immediately following the incident.

By Jelani Scott
Terry Stotts on the Portland sidelines.
NBA

Report Names Three Finalists for Lakers Head Coaching Job

Two former head coaches and a high-level assistant are up for the position.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Syndication Tallahassee Democrat
Play
College Football

Deion Sanders Says Nick Saban Used Him, Jimbo Fisher As ‘Pawns’

The Jackson State coach and NFL legend appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast to address the legendary Alabama coach.

By Jelani Scott
June 26, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik (12) hits a double during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park.
MLB

Thank you, Joe Panik

By Matt Martell
Novak Djokovic (SRB) holds the Wimbledon trophy in 2021.
Play
Tennis

ATP Strips Ranking Points for 2022 Wimbledon

Now, Russian and Belarusian players impacted by the ban will not be punished for missing out on the Grand Slam tournament.

By Madison Williams
Gaga Slonina has dual-national eligibility for the USA and Poland
Play
Soccer

GK Slonina Picks USMNT Over Poland for His International Future

The 18-year-old Chicago Fire rising star was courted by Poland but will remain with the U.S. for his international career.

By Brian Straus