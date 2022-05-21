Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner stepped up to the plate in the top of the second inning on Friday night and swung and missed at a 2–1 off-speed pitch from Phillies starter Ranger Suárez.

On the surface, the seems like a monotonous situation in the middle of an early-season matchup between two National League opponents.

It was anything but that.

Turner’s swing launched his bat out of his hand in the direction of the Dodgers dugout, and it nearly took out a member of the Phillies’ promotional staff. It was clear from her reaction that she knew she dodged a serious injury, while members of the Dodgers dugout cracked up as Turner returned towards the on-deck circle to retrieve a new bat.

Nobody was hurt thankfully, so it ended up being a hysterical moment after a bad swing by Turner.

He went 1-for-2 with two walks in the game, and the Dodgers ended up beating the Phillies 4–1 on Friday tonight to open up the three-game weekend series. Hopefully he won’t give the on-field staff at Citizens Bank Park another scare like this one.

