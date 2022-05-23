Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Justin Thomas Rips Jimbo Fisher on Radio Show After Winning PGA Championship

Less than 24 hours after winning the PGA championship in a playoff, noted Alabama fan Justin Thomas took a not-so-subtle shot at Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher during a radio interview. 

Alabama coach Nick Saban has a rule where he does not celebrate wins after 24 hours and Thomas was asked if he will do the same. He took the opportunity to tease Fisher.

“I got a 24 hour rule,” he said. “I’m not sure what Jimbo Fisher’s rule is but I guess he’s gotta win something first before he figures out his rule.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Aggies and Crimson Tide are heated rivals and there are some fresh wounds still open from recent months. Texas A&M shocked Alabama on Oct. 9 this past season and it was the first time Saban had ever lost to a former assistant of his. Fisher coached under Saban while the two were at LSU. 

Most recently, the two coaches are embroiled in a bitter and now personal war of words. It all started Wednesday when Saban accused the Aggies of getting the No. 1 recruiting class by paying players using Name, Image and Likeness deals. On Thursday, Fisher called a press conference to address the accusations and called Saban a “narcissist” and insinuated that Saban has not followed NCAA rules in the past.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

He called Saban’s comments “despicable,” “a shame” and “disgusting.” He added that he didn’t answer when Saban called and doesn’t plan to speak with him. Saban later apologized for singling out Fisher and the Aggies. 

“I should have never singled anybody out,” Saban said on ESPNU radio’s Off-Campus. “That was a mistake and I apologize for that part of it."

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Brenden Aaronson is headed to Leeds United
Play
Soccer

Report: Leeds Signs U.S.’s Aaronson After Avoiding Relegation

Leeds United tried to sign Brenden Aaronson in the January transfer window, but it will bring the U.S. winger to the Premier League this summer instead.

By Avi Creditor
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before an NFC wild-card game in January.
Play
Fantasy

Kyler Murray’s Status Overshadows Cardinals as Hard Knocks Looms

The Cardinals will be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ this upcoming season amid questions surrounding Kyler Murray’s contract and DeAndre Hopkins’ potential impact.

By Michael Fabiano
The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
NFL

Here’s the NFL Team With the Hardest 2022 Schedule, per PFF

The five teams with the hardest schedules in the 2022 season are from the same two divisions.

By Joseph Salvador
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates AC Milan’s Serie A title
Play
Soccer

Zlatan Gives Rousing Speech After AC Milan Wins Serie A Title

The Swedish striker was at the center of the newly crowned Italian champions’ party.

By Andrew Gastelum
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates after making a three point basket during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Jacksonville State Gamecocks 39-27 at halftime.
NBA

Diving Into the NBA Draft Pool with SI’s Jeremy Woo

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes SI draft expert Jeremy Woo to discuss his latest mock draft and the NBA lottery results.

By Howard Beck and Jeremy Woo
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and running back James Conner (6) react to a Cardinals offensive holding penalty against the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

Cardinals Will Participate in HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ for 2022

The new show’s first season featured the Colts in 2021.

By Joseph Salvador
jimbo fisher
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher, Reporter Talk Texas A&M’s NIL Situation in Awkward Exchange

Fisher: “Nobody wants the truth. You want a story and a click and a hit.”

By Nick Selbe
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts reacts after his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers and Yankees Flip-Flop at the Top

For the second straight week, we have a new No. 1 team.

By Will Laws