Less than 24 hours after winning the PGA championship in a playoff, noted Alabama fan Justin Thomas took a not-so-subtle shot at Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher during a radio interview.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has a rule where he does not celebrate wins after 24 hours and Thomas was asked if he will do the same. He took the opportunity to tease Fisher.

“I got a 24 hour rule,” he said. “I’m not sure what Jimbo Fisher’s rule is but I guess he’s gotta win something first before he figures out his rule.”

The Aggies and Crimson Tide are heated rivals and there are some fresh wounds still open from recent months. Texas A&M shocked Alabama on Oct. 9 this past season and it was the first time Saban had ever lost to a former assistant of his. Fisher coached under Saban while the two were at LSU.

Most recently, the two coaches are embroiled in a bitter and now personal war of words. It all started Wednesday when Saban accused the Aggies of getting the No. 1 recruiting class by paying players using Name, Image and Likeness deals. On Thursday, Fisher called a press conference to address the accusations and called Saban a “narcissist” and insinuated that Saban has not followed NCAA rules in the past.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

He called Saban’s comments “despicable,” “a shame” and “disgusting.” He added that he didn’t answer when Saban called and doesn’t plan to speak with him. Saban later apologized for singling out Fisher and the Aggies.

“I should have never singled anybody out,” Saban said on ESPNU radio’s Off-Campus. “That was a mistake and I apologize for that part of it."