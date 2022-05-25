Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough used an NIL deal to his benefit last week while proposing to his longtime girlfriend in Mexico.

The senior signed a deal with a Texas jewelry company, Thacker Jewelry, and Shough ended up proposing to his girlfriend with a ring that was curated by him and the company.

In Shough’s Instagram engagement announcement post, he thanked the company for helping him through the creation process.

“Thank you to Thacker Jewelry for creating our dream ring and making the process so easy. Best jewelers in Texas!”

His fiancée is former Oregon soccer player, Jordan Wormdahl. Shough spent his first two football seasons playing for Oregon before he transferred to Texas Tech ahead of the 2021 season.

Shough reportedly told Wormdahl that they were set to do a photo shoot for NIL deals while in Cabo San Lucas, but it ended up being the proposal. According to Boardroom, the styling and photography was also done through NIL deals.

Since NIL deals began last summer, Shough appears to have signed multiple deals, including with Cameo and Centre Suites Student Living.

Will the quarterback have NIL deals play a role in the planning of the couple’s wedding? That could be a possibility as the almost senior has two years of eligibility left for college football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

