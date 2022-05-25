Skip to main content
Extra Mustard
Could Colin Kaepernick Find Himself in the NFL Again?
Football World Reacts to Colin Kaepernick’s Workout With Raiders

Colin Kaepernick is working out with the Raiders on Wednesday, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016. That season, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. 

This offseason, Kaepernick has been seen working out with various NFL stars, but no teams have asked him to come to their facilities until the Raiders.

If the 34-year-old joins the Las Vegas squad, he will join a quarterback room already consisting of Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers. The news of Kaepernick’s workout wasn’t a huge surprise to some, as Raiders owner Mark Davis said last month the organization would be open to bringing in Kaepernick for a workout.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said, via Pro Football Focus. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Wednesdays’s news created a flood of reaction on Twitter from the football world, players and reporters alike. Check out some of the top reactions to the news of Kaepernick’s workout below. 

