Colin Kaepernick Trains With Three NFL Quarterbacks on Friday

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was seen training with three current NFL quarterbacks on Friday: the Bears’ Justin Fields, Steelers’ Josh Dobbs and Giants’ Tyrod Taylor.

A video posted by TopFanTV on YouTube shows Kaepernick throwing the football and running drills with the other quarterbacks on Morehouse College’s football field. 

This isn’t the first time this week the 34-year-old has been recorded while training. A lot of these opportunities came from a tweet Kaepernick sent out on Sunday asking if he could join some workouts. This made Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett respond saying he would run routes for Kaepernick.

Kaepernick and Lockett did link up the following day, and Lockett said he was impressed with how the quarterback could still compete despite not playing in the NFL since 2016.

No teams have picked up the former quarterback for the 2022 season. However, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recently said how Kaepernick deserves a “second chance,” although Carroll didn’t necessarily mean the Seahawks planned to pick him up.

