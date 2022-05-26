Jalen Rose Says He Made Mistake Voting Kyrie Irving for All-NBA

On Wednesday, the NBA released the entire voting breakdowns for all of their awards this year. Fans are able to see which media members voted for which players to win these awards.

One media member had regret for one of his choices. On ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Jalen Rose admitted that it was a mistake for him to vote for Kyrie Irving as a third-team All-NBA player.

“I need to fall on the sword because I'm the lone person that voted Kyrie Irving third-team All-NBA,” Rose said. “I get mesmerized by his talent, but it was a mistake to put him on third-team.”

Stephen A. Smith first discovered Rose’s vote on air, and he was distraught by the decision.

“How in God’s name is he a third-team All-NBA? On any day any hour, any minute of this season! How?” Smith asked.

Then Rose, who once again had to tell Smith that it was a mistake, explained his overall reasoning.

“Let me tell you how I made that,” Rose said. “In my mind, this was a unique season, and based on based on that unique season, when Kyrie Irving decided to play, for whatever reason, he was as dominant as any player in the league, and he was one of the top 15 performers when he was in uniform.”

Irving only played 29 games all year, but he averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game when he did play. At one point, that was good enough for Rose, but not anymore.

