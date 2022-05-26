Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Jalen Rose Says He Made Mistake Voting Kyrie Irving for All-NBA

On Wednesday, the NBA released the entire voting breakdowns for all of their awards this year. Fans are able to see which media members voted for which players to win these awards.

One media member had regret for one of his choices. On ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Jalen Rose admitted that it was a mistake for him to vote for Kyrie Irving as a third-team All-NBA player.

“I need to fall on the sword because I'm the lone person that voted Kyrie Irving third-team All-NBA,” Rose said. “I get mesmerized by his talent, but it was a mistake to put him on third-team.”

Stephen A. Smith first discovered Rose’s vote on air, and he was distraught by the decision.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“How in God’s name is he a third-team All-NBA? On any day any hour, any minute of this season! How?” Smith asked.

Then Rose, who once again had to tell Smith that it was a mistake, explained his overall reasoning.

“Let me tell you how I made that,” Rose said. “In my mind, this was a unique season, and based on based on that unique season, when Kyrie Irving decided to play, for whatever reason, he was as dominant as any player in the league, and he was one of the top 15 performers when he was in uniform.”

Irving only played 29 games all year, but he averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game when he did play. At one point, that was good enough for Rose, but not anymore.

More NBA Coverage: 

Damion Lee Says ‘It’s Easier to Get a Gun Than Baby Formula’
One-on-One With Celtics' Grant Williams: The Art of Being a Role Player
Mavs Avoid Sweep Against Warriors on Emotional Day in Dallas

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Team USA center Brittney Griner runs down the court.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Wife Calls for Further Efforts to Bring WNBA Star Home

Appearing on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, Cherelle Griner reflected on her wife’s detainment in Russia.

By Zach Koons
colin-kaepernick-raiders-tryout
Play
NFL

Reaction to Kaepernick Raiders Workout Will Mean Everything

The tryout is a trial balloon for the rest of the NFL, which may finally lead to an opportunity to make a roster.

By Conor Orr
Tyler Herro for the Miami Heat.
Play
NBA

Tyler Herro Will Not Play for Heat in Game 5 vs. Celtics

The Heat guard will miss his second game of the series Wednesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Red Bull, 2022 Spanish GP
Play
Formula1

Red Bull Team Principal Defended Team Orders From Spanish GP

Christian Horner insisted that ‘it didn’t make any sense for the team’ if Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez battled it out because of the drivers’ different strategies.

By Madeline Coleman
Giancarlo Stanton swings at a pitch.
MLB

Yankees Place Giancarlo Stanton on IL With Calf Strain

The slugger appeared to suffer the injury while swinging at a pitch in the dirt.

By Daniel Chavkin
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts
NBA

Report: Lakers Hold Interview With Terry Stotts

The former Blazers coach is reportedly one of three finalists for the position.

By Madison Williams
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube.
NHL

Blues Coach: Racist Comments to Kadri Are ‘in No Way Acceptable’

Craig Berube condemned the racist threats after initially declining to comment.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to Colin Kaepernick during halftime at the Michigan Spring game at Michigan Stadium.
Play
NFL

Source: McDaniels, Ziegler Expected to Be at Kaepernick’s Workout

The quarterback is working out with the Raiders later Wednesday afternoon at the franchise’s facility.

By Madeline Coleman