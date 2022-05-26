Former wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. seemingly broke the news for himself that he landed his first NFL coaching job Thursday when he tweeted he was joining the Giants. But it was evidently a joke.

“Guess what folks, I hate to break it to you, but it’s official,” Smith said while wearing Giants gear. “Agent 89 now is part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants. Sorry, just wanted to let you know. Breaking news myself, Rapsheet, Adam Schefter, you don’t need it. Scoop is here.”

After he poked fun at NFL insider’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, The Athletic's Dan Duggan tweeted that the team told him Smith isn’t actually joining the coaching staff. Smith was attending the team’s practice and could be seen shooting some video while walking alongside coach Brian Daboll.

He has attended Giants practice for the last two days to shoot a feature for NFL Network, according to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

After leaving practice, Smith posted another video and was gloating about how so many people fell for his earlier video.

“Got all y’all,” he said. “Listen, agent 89 is not a coach for the New York Giants. I’m still living in Charlotte doing what we do, but it’s just some new things going on so we doing things differently. So all you that thought that was happening, got ya!”

Smith was a star wideout during his playing days for the Panthers and spent three seasons with the Ravens at the end of his 16-year career. He was named All-Pro three times and made the Pro Bowl on five occasions. He retired after the 2016 season and has since appeared on television as an analyst but has never coached before.

Doesn’t look like he’s done with his television career just yet.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: