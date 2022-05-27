Look: New Rockies Uniform Draws Mixed Reviews

The Rockies kicked off the weekend by unveiling new uniforms with a unique design that has already drawn a wave of reaction from the club’s fans.

Colorado released the new threads Friday morning as part of MLB’s City Connect series, a collaboration with Nike that began last season. Set for a June 4 home debut against the Braves, the jersey noticeably swaps the club’s traditional purple, silver and black in favor of a primarily green-and-white color scheme. Take a look:

According to the official press release, the eye-opening look aims to “capture and celebrate the unique personality and values of the state of Colorado.” Rockies owner and Colorado native Dick Monfort explained he believes the unis “embody the character of Colorado and the unique sense of pride we have in our home-state.”

Interestingly, the inspiration for the green and white came from the “familiar Colorado backdrop seen on the Colorado license plate, with snow-capped mountains and a nod to evergreen trees.” The jersey, which includes a font similar to the one on the license plates, will also display a “5280” patch on the right sleeve in honor of Denver’s Mile-High nickname and a special jock tag and hat patch.

Shortly after the Rockies unveiled the threads on social media, fans quickly voiced their thoughts on the look. On one hand, some fans approved but, on the other, well, the reaction wasn’t exactly 100% positive.

Considering the jerseys will be worn every Sunday home game through the remainder of the 2022 season after June 4, Rockies fans may want to get used to the change. Check out some of the best reactions below:

