"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso
Conor McGregor Makes Bold Statement About Haas F1 Ahead of Monaco GP

Ahead of Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, world-class UFC fighter Conor McGregor hopped off his yacht and made an appearance in support of Haas F1 on Saturday.

“It’s great to be here, I enjoyed this qualifying round…it’s great to be here at my first Grand Prix in Monaco. I’m honored. I’m here supporting Team Haas. It’s all to play for, there’s been a crash between the top two. Our car I believe is freshest…There’s a storm brewing and we’re excited about tomorrow. Let’s go Team Haas,” McGregor said in an interview. 

The crash that McGregor was referring to in qualifying was between two stalwarts: Sergio Pérez of Red Bull and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari. 

After the crash between Perez and Sainz, McGregor is feeling pretty good about Haas’s chances. But the squad had a rough Saturday of qualifying as well after both Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher were out of the qualifying in Q2. 

Despite an up-and-down day for Haas F1, it didn’t keep McGregor from being bullish with the drivers as he attends his first Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The F1 Monaco Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

