Rockets guard Dennis Schröder apparently holds no ill will towards his former team and after Boston punched their ticket to the NBA Finals Sunday, he decided to show them some love.

Schröder posted a picture on his Instagram story of a massive Celtics tattoo on his thigh. The 28-year-old was traded by Boston in February.

“Finals!!! Special Group,” Schröder captioned the photo.

The point guard was dealt along with Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to Houston in exchange for Daniel Theis. On March 29, Schröder was ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. He played 15 games for the Rockets where he averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 assists per game.

He played for the Celtics for less than a season and only appeared in 49 games. It was already his third NBA team at that point. It’s unclear at what point he got the tattoo, but it is clear who he’ll be pulling for in this year’s NBA Finals.

