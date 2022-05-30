Skip to main content
NBA Twitter Gets ‘Warriors in Six’ Trending After Finals Matchup Is Set

While the Celtics and Heat were embroiled in an ugly, physical and long Eastern Conference finals, the Warriors were resting up after a smooth five-game series against the Mavericks. And NBA Twitter appears to have seen enough from both teams to know who’s going to come away with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Not even 24 hours after the Finals were set, “Warriors in six” began trending on Twitter. After watching the Celtics barely come away with a Game 7 win in Miami, it appears NBA fans would much rather take the Warriors. 

The Celtics finished the season with the best defense in the NBA but somehow were blown out several times this past series. Meanwhile, Golden State has been consistently dominant throughout. The Warriors beat the Nuggets in five games, the Grizzlies in six and the Mavericks in five, never allowing a Game 7 and have yet to lose at home during these playoffs. 

The Warriors are already an established dynasty while the Celtics are trying to start their own so it appears the internet is siding with experience rather than youth. Here are some of the tweets that predict how the Finals will end. 

