Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Derek Jeter Says Roy Halladay Was the Toughest Pitcher He Faced

Derek Jeter produced one of the most prolific careers during his time in Major league Baseball. The Yankees legend reached 3,000 hits, finishing sixth in MLB history in career hits and first among shortstops. Even more, the five-time World Series champion was named to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

On his way to achieving some of MLB’s greatest achievements, the 14-time All-Star faced some great pitchers in the process. Jeter joined the Talkin’ Baseball podcast to share the toughest pitcher he faced during days on the diamond.

Jeter said former Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay would get the best of him. “I could not figure him out,” Jeter said.

Halladay, known for his durability, was an eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner who led the league in complete games seven times, the most by any pitcher who started their career after 1945.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In 104 appearances at bat against Halladay, Jeter posted a .234 average and .571 OPS. Halladay, who was inducted into 2019 Hall of Fame, struck out Jeter 24 times in his career, which was more than any other pitcher.

While Halladay was the toughest, Jeter said that the best pitcher he ever faced was eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young award winner Pedro Martínez. While Martínez played for five different MLB teams—Dodgers, Expos, Red Sox, Mets and Phillies—he helped Boston win its first World Series in ’86 years in 2004.

Jeter is one of the all-time greats in MLB, but even he had his difficult matchups.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVpickleball_H
Sports Illustrated

Inside the Fight For the Soul (and Dollars) of the Fastest-Growing Sport in America

As pickleball mania has surged, evangelists and opportunists have appeared out of thin air. Collisions were inevitable.

By John Walters
Detroit Tigers second baseman Clemens (21) celebrates with teammates.
MLB

Roger Clemens’s Son Debuts With Tigers on Tuesday

The seven-time Cy Young winner traveled to Detroit for his son’s first MLB game on Tuesday.

By Associated Press
sec logo
Play
College Football

Sankey Shares Latest on Changes to SEC Football Schedule

The SEC commissioner says the league is focused more on a single division model.

By Wilton Jackson
Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Novak Djokovic at the French Open.
Play
Tennis

Nadal Downs Djokovic in Surprising Chapter of a Storied Rivalry

All conditions seemed to favor the Serb, but Rafael Nadal pulled out the win in the French Open quarterfinal.

By Chris Almeida and Jon Wertheim
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Releases Statement on Latest Civil Lawsuit

Hardin said that the Browns quarterback continues to deny all of the allegations.

By Madison Williams
New York Mets right fielder Marte (6) hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning
Extra Mustard

Fan at Mets Game Catches Home Run Ball While Holding Toddler

The fan reached over the railing during Tuesday’s game to catch the ball with his bare right hand while he held his toddler in his left arm.

By Madison Williams
Gervonta Davis beats Rolando Romero
Boxing

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia Need Each Other

“Tank” Davis’s sixth-round knockout of Rolando Romero on Saturday won’t do much for his legacy. A matchup against fellow upstart Ryan Garcia would.

By Chris Mannix
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks on against the Chicago Sky during the second half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Taurasi Ejected After Arguing No-Call During Mercury vs. Sky

The 10-time All-Star was very upset about the call in Tuesday's game.

By Wilton Jackson