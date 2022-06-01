Skip to main content
Fan Snuck Past Security With $5,000 Offer For Nick Saban at SEC Spring Meetings

While at SEC spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, Nick Saban was approached by an high-school student who snuck past security with an offer to coach his favorite college football team.

“The kid offered me $5,000 to leave Alabama and go back to LSU,” Saban said, per Outkick’s Trey Wallace.

Saban added that “he was a cute kid” but it’s fair to say he won’t be taking him up on his offer. Saban made more than $9 million this past season for the Crimson Tide. 

The LSU fan, who is not named, is a junior high-school student from Louisiana and was granted access after telling security he worked for a prominent media outlet that was also not named. The student’s motivation for the bribe was pure frustration as a fan. 

“I respect him [Saban], I respect everything he does, I love his process, I love everything about him,” he said, per Outkick. “I just can’t stand losing to him.”

Saban coached the Tigers from 2000 to ’04 and won a national championship there before bolting for the NFL and the Dolphins’ coaching job. Since joining Alabama, Saban has a 12–4 record against  LSU. Unfortunately for the youngster, he’s going to have to cough up a lot more than $5,000 to get his wish granted. 

