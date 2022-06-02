Skip to main content
Watch: Golf Icon John Daly Shows Off His Belly Flopping Ability

Many people celebrated Memorial Day weekend as the official beginning of summer, and that includes John Daly. The eccentric golfer celebrated the holiday by the water, and he took the time to show off his belly flop skills for the world.

After Daly’s friend belly flopped into the water, Daly decided he needed to show him and everyone watching what a true belly flop looked like. He jumped off a bench on the dock, caught enough air then made a huge splash.

“That’s a F---ing belly flop,” Daly screamed in pride of his accomplishment.

One weekend after he celebrated a solid PGA Championship first round in the only way he could, Daly kept the party going in a long weekend. The former PGA Championship and British Open champion may not be the golfer he once was, but his personality is as outlandish as it’s always been, and he isn’t afraid to show it off. 

