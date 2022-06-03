Being the showstopper he is, Jayson Tatum showed up to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between his Celtics and the Warriors in a multi-patterned blazer.

On the left side of the blazer, the top half is a light pink color, while the bottom half features a black striped pattern. On the right side, the full half is a dark blue with pinstripes. However, the collar on that side is a retro floral pattern of various colors. The cuffed ends of the sleeves are cheetah print.

The reaction to Tatum’s outfit was split: Some fans thought it was stylish, while others questioned the forward’s fashion sense.

Needless to say, the blazer caught the eyes of fans everywhere. Here’s some of the fan reaction on Twitter regarding Tatum’s pregame outfit.

Some accounts made comparisons of the blazer to infamous outfits worn by characters such as Batman villain Two-Face.

Others simply commented on the randomness of the pattern combination.

Regardless of what Tatum was wearing before the game, fans still think the 24-year-old will dominate on the court in his Celtics jersey on Thursday night.

