Russell Wilson Getting Roasted Over Video Posted by Broncos

With the start of the 2022 NFL season approaching, teams around the league will begin ramping up their promotion in the coming months as they welcome in a new campaign.

On Thursday, the Broncos social media team decided to peel the curtain back on one of those projects and let fans in on a video shoot with Russell Wilson. The 24-second clip showed the veteran quarterback in uniform going through various takes delivering the line, “Broncos Country, let’s ride,” the now infamous catchphrase he coined upon his arrival in Denver in March.

And the internet couldn’t get enough of the comedy gold that ensued:

While his stiff on-screen persona could probably improve with some pointers from wife Ciara, Wilson’s presence on the field should do plenty in the way of hyping fans up for his first season in the Mile High City. Even if his acting skills don’t exactly scream “Academy Award nominee.”

All jokes aside, though, the longtime Seahawks QB is in prime position to lead a potentially imposing Broncos squad to success in 2022 after a trying last few seasons in Seattle. And, should Denver meet or exceed expectation, Wilson won’t be the only one saying “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” come playoff time.

