Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Kevin Durant, Russell Wilson and Draymond Green on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Russell Wilson and Draymond Green on Today's SI Feed

Russell Wilson Getting Roasted Over Video Posted by Broncos

With the start of the 2022 NFL season approaching, teams around the league will begin ramping up their promotion in the coming months as they welcome in a new campaign.

On Thursday, the Broncos social media team decided to peel the curtain back on one of those projects and let fans in on a video shoot with Russell Wilson. The 24-second clip showed the veteran quarterback in uniform going through various takes delivering the line, “Broncos Country, let’s ride,” the now infamous catchphrase he coined upon his arrival in Denver in March.

And the internet couldn’t get enough of the comedy gold that ensued:

While his stiff on-screen persona could probably improve with some pointers from wife Ciara, Wilson’s presence on the field should do plenty in the way of hyping fans up for his first season in the Mile High City. Even if his acting skills don’t exactly scream “Academy Award nominee.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

All jokes aside, though, the longtime Seahawks QB is in prime position to lead a potentially imposing Broncos squad to success in 2022 after a trying last few seasons in Seattle. And, should Denver meet or exceed expectation, Wilson won’t be the only one saying “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” come playoff time.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle.

Breaking
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers head coach Anthony Grant (hc) on the sideline against Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at HP Fieldhouse
College Basketball

Dayton Shares Statement on Death of Coach Grant’s Daughter

Jayda, 20, attended the university and was pursuing a degree in psychology.

By Wilton Jackson
A climate activist tied herself to the net during the semifinal match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the French Open.
Play
Tennis

Fan Glues Herself to the Net During French Open Semifinals

The woman wore a shirt saying “We have 1028 days left,” representing a climate change activism group.

By Madison Williams
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers comments.
Play
MLB

DeSantis Vetoes Funding for Rays’ Facility

The Florida governor reportedly decided to veto the funding after the team began tweeting about gun reform and donated to the charity Everytown.

By Madison Williams
UFC MMA Alexander Volkov
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

Best bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, headlined by betting favorite Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
New York Yankees’ Jameson Taillon pitches during the first inning in the second baseball game of the team’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York.
MLB

The Thrill of Attending Jameson Taillon’s Near-Perfect Game

Plus, Joe Girardi is out in Philadelphia and the Astros extend Yordan Álvarez.

By Matt Martell
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Warriors Game 2 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay with +450 odds at SI Sportsbook for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics.

By Kyle Wood
The USMNT beat Morocco in a friendly
Play
Soccer

The USMNT Isn’t Playing in Its Most Important Match on Sunday

A World Cup tune-up friendly vs. Uruguay carries plenty of value, but all eyes will be on a qualifying playoff taking place across the Atlantic hours earlier.

By Brian Straus
First place gold medals are prepared at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Ind., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Perfect North hosted the Special Olympics State Winter Games for Indiana, beginning with opening ceremonies on Sunday and concluding with finals and awards on Tuesday. Special Olympics Perfect North
Olympics

Special Olympics Drops Vaccine Rule After Threat From Florida

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5–12.

By Associated Press