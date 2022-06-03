The NFL and NFLPA will no longer require COVID-19 surveillance testing of players and coaches regardless of vaccination status, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This is another step toward a sense of normalcy for the league, for the first time since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the U.S.. Back in March of this year, the league announced that COVID-19 protocols were no longer required as well.

However, testing will still occur for players and staff “when clinically indicated and/or at the direction of the club physician.” Additionally, anyone who experiences symptoms will need to test negative in order to enter the club’s facility.

The organizations can also now determine if they want to require COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters based on state laws.

The teams must also require players and staff to stay in the team’s hotel for training camp. But, the teams can now hold training camp at alternate locations without approval from the league.

In the 2021 season, various players made headlines for breaking COVID-19 protocols on their teams. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was one of the biggest names to violate protocols. The 2021 NFL MVP was fined $14,650, while the Packers were fined $300,000 for violating the protocols. A situation like this is not expected to occur again in the 2022 season now that the league has suspended its enhanced protocols.

More NFL Coverage: