Jordan Love remains in the shadows of Aaron Rodgers as Packers quarterback, much like Rodgers did when former 11-time Pro Bowler and three-time MVP Brett Favre was still Green Bay’s signal caller.

More than a week ago, Love expressed that he was “super happy” for Rodgers, who signed a contract extension March to become the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. On the flip side, the 23-year-old desires to be a starting quarterback in the league. With Rodgers’s extension, it is does not appear that he will be a starter for the foreseeable future.

Last season, Love appeared in six games for Green Bay and started in the Packers’ 13–7 loss against the Chiefs, when Rodgers was out after testing positive for COVID-19. He led the offense to just one scoring drive in the game.

However, that has not stopped Love from getting better and competing at a high level during the team’s offensive training activities. Packers running back A.J. Dillon told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that the third-year signal caller has gotten his “swagger back” and that he likes the direction in which Love is headed.

“…I was s---ting bricks the whole season my rookie year,” Dillon said, per ESPN. “It’s just part of the game. That’s why I’m happy for him. Get those bad throws out now and go build the confidence. Figure out how to bounce back.”

Love is currently in his third of his four-year, $12 million contract. With that, Green Bay must decide going forward if it will keep Love after this season. If the franchise plans on Rodgers being the team’s starter beyond the 2022 season, Love could potentially be traded.

Last month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers looked into trading Love but did not receive any desirable trade offers for him. He also cited the “security” that Love brings to the team, should anything happen to Rodgers. If Green Bay decides to keep Love, the franchise will have to decide by May 2023 whether it will pick up Love’s fifth-year option at the end of his rookie contract.

