Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Kevin Durant, Russell Wilson and Draymond Green on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Russell Wilson and Draymond Green on Today's SI Feed

A.J. Dillon: Jordan Love Has His ‘Swagger Back’ at Packers OTAs

Jordan Love remains in the shadows of Aaron Rodgers as Packers quarterback, much like Rodgers did when former 11-time Pro Bowler and three-time MVP Brett Favre was still Green Bay’s signal caller.

More than a week ago, Love expressed that he was “super happy” for Rodgers, who signed a contract extension March to become the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. On the flip side, the 23-year-old desires to be a starting quarterback in the league. With Rodgers’s extension, it is does not appear that he will be a starter for the foreseeable future.

Last season, Love appeared in six games for Green Bay and started in the Packers’ 13–7 loss against the Chiefs, when Rodgers was out after testing positive for COVID-19. He led the offense to just one scoring drive in the game.

However, that has not stopped Love from getting better and competing at a high level during the team’s offensive training activities. Packers running back A.J. Dillon told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that the third-year signal caller has gotten his “swagger back” and that he likes the direction in which Love is headed.

“…I was s---ting bricks the whole season my rookie year,” Dillon said, per ESPN. “It’s just part of the game. That’s why I’m happy for him. Get those bad throws out now and go build the confidence. Figure out how to bounce back.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Love is currently in his third of his four-year, $12 million contract. With that, Green Bay must decide going forward if it will keep Love after this season. If the franchise plans on Rodgers being the team’s starter beyond the 2022 season, Love could potentially be traded. 

Last month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers looked into trading Love but did not receive any desirable trade offers for him. He also cited the “security” that Love brings to the team, should anything happen to Rodgers. If Green Bay decides to keep Love, the franchise will have to decide by May 2023 whether it will pick up Love’s fifth-year option at the end of his rookie contract. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central. 

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

The USMNT beat Morocco in a friendly
Play
Soccer

The USMNT Isn’t Playing in Its Most Important Match on Sunday

A World Cup tune-up friendly vs. Uruguay carries plenty of value, but all eyes will be on a qualifying playoff taking place across the Atlantic hours earlier.

By Brian Straus
First place gold medals are prepared at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Ind., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Perfect North hosted the Special Olympics State Winter Games for Indiana, beginning with opening ceremonies on Sunday and concluding with finals and awards on Tuesday. Special Olympics Perfect North
Olympics

Special Olympics Drops Vaccine Rule After Threat From Florida

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5–12.

By Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Play
Betting

Fantasy/Betting Take: Phillies Fire Joe Girardi

Can the shakeup spark the team and make them more attractive at +1700 to win the NL?

By Jennifer Piacenti
Spain’s Rafael Nadal walks alongside Germany’s Alexander Zverev who retired with an ankle injury in the semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Tennis

Nadal Has Message for Zverev After French Open Injury

The tennis legend offered his remarks after his opponent suffered an ankle injury in their semifinal match on Friday.

By Jelani Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, right, steals second as New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil takes a late throw during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Play
Betting

Astros-Royals, Padres-Brewers, Mets-Dodgers Bets

Bets and analysis for Friday’s Astros-Royals, Padres-Brewers and Mets-Dodgers games.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev
Play
Tennis

Nadal to Play for 14th French Open Title After Injured Zverev Retires

On his 36th birthday, the Spaniard won by retirement and advanced to yet another Roland Garros final, where he’ll look to become the tournament’s oldest champion.

By Jon Wertheim
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44)
Play
MLB

Report: Astros, Yordan Alvarez Agree to Record Contract

The designated hitter’s new contract ranks the fifth most valuable in MLB history among players who have yet to reach arbitration.

By Madison Williams
Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins reacts after striking out
Play
MLB

It’s Getting Late Early for the Free-Falling Phillies

They are using the turnarounds of recent World Series winners as inspiration, but this once-promising team is in bad shape.

By Stephanie Apstein