Draymond: Silver ‘One of the Best CEOs,’ Not Just Commissioner

Prior to the start of the 2022 NBA Finals, commissioner Adam Silver gave a wide-ranging press conference to address a number a hot-button topics about the league and its future. Apparently, his answers earned him even more support from one of the NBA’s most outspoken players: Draymond Green. 

The Warriors forward expressed how impressed he was with Silver following his Thursday press conference. He heaped praise onto NBA’s top-ranking figure not only as one of the best commissioners in sports, but as one of the best CEOs in the world, regardless of profession.

“To call Adam Silver the best commissioner in all of sports at this point is kind of disrespectful,” Green wrote on Twitter. “He’s one of the best CEOs of a major corporation in the WORLD… just finished watching his PC [press conference]. Very very very impressive.”

Silver touched on numerous NBA-related topics ahead of Game 1, which the Celtics won 120–108 over Green’s Warriors. He revealed that the league was considering changing the All-NBA voting process and said that he was “confident” that the league would alter its officiating policy regarding the “transition take foul.” 

The commissioner also waded into the waters of league expansion talk. Amid rumors that the NBA could be exploring the addition of new franchises, Silver denied that any discussions about expansion are currently taking place, at least for now. 

Among the more serious issues that Silver touched on was the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia. He maintained that the league was working in “lockstep” with the U.S. government to try and bring the 31-year-old home.

“It is something that all of us should be heard on, contacting your representatives and others,” Silver said. “We are working in lockstep with the U.S. government and outside experts … to expedite her release in any way that we can.”

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

