After a shaky performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green took to Twitter to back down his critics.

The Warriors forward, who struggled to find his offense in Golden State’s home loss to Boston, wrote out what he expected critics would say to him about his output. He then issued a few short responses to those anticipated criticisms before making it known that he planned to tune out all of the negative comments about him.

“Let me guess.... Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!!” Green wrote.

Green struggled to put the ball in the basket throughout the Warriors’ 120–108 loss on Thursday. Despite dishing out five assists and grabbing down 11 rebounds, the 32-year-old shot just 2-of-12 from the field and coughed up three turnovers before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Green admitted that he didn’t provide enough support to Steph Curry, who scored 34 points and made six first-quarter three-pointers in the loss.

“When I look back at the game, I failed him because I didn’t play well,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “And when he comes out guns blazing like that, playing the way he’s playing, I have to make sure that I do my part to make sure that ends in a win.”

The Warriors will need Green, as well as the rest of the team’s supporting cast to play better if they hope to even things up with the Celtics before the series swings back to Boston.

“I know I have to play better,” Green continued. “But the way Steph Curry got out to that start was very promising. And I think we’ll start to see more of that. And myself and other guys can help and make sure that continues.”

Game 2 of the NBA Finals tips off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

