Shakira Confirms Split With Barcelona Star Gerard Pique

Pop star Shakira, 45, and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, 35, announced on Saturday that they are separating.

The couple was together for a little over 11 years after they began dating in 2011. They met when the Colombian singer was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The soccer star ended up making an appearance in her music video for the song. Piqué helped lead his home country of Spain to a World Cup title that year.

Although never officially married, the couple shares two children together, Milan (9) and Sasha (7).

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The couple was fairly private during their relationship, although they often made public appearances to support each other. Shakira would attend Piqué’s soccer matches with their kids, while Piqué would watch Shakira perform during concerts, or specifically during her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rumors began circulating of their potential split after the Spanish publication El Periodico reported recently that Piqué had left their family home in Barcelona to move to a house on his own in the city.

