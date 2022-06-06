Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

College Baseball Umpire Pushes ECU Player Toward First After Home Run (Video)

The NCAA baseball tournament typically brings about some of the highest quality baseball of the year, but on Monday, a celebratory moment turned awkward due to the actions of an umpire. 

In the bottom of the seventh inning of an elimination game between No. 8 East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, Pirates centerfielder Bryson Worrell walloped a three-run homer to cap off an eight-run inning. However, as he stood and admired his moonshot go over the right field fence, home plate umpire Perry Costello rushed out and pushed him down the first base line.

The ECU outfielder broke into a slow trot shortly after the bizarre interaction and rounded the bases to give his team a 13–2 advantage. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It remains unclear what Costello hoped to accomplish by ushering Worrell down the line, but the Pirates slugger didn’t seem all that fazed by the ending of the at-bat. The home run capped off a remarkable day for the senior centerfielder, who went 4-for-4 with four RBI and four runs scored.

Behind Worrell’s performance and the eight-run explosion in the seventh inning, ECU knocked off Coastal Carolina 13–4. The win earned the Pirates a spot in the Super Regionals, where they will play No. 9 Texas in a best-of-three series.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens stands on the Jackson State University sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Orange Blossom Classic 090521 Ts 4182
NFL

Terrell Owens Makes Decision on Teammate’s Hall of Fame Invitation

The legendary receiver has had well-documented issues with the HOF in recent years.

By Jelani Scott
Donald: Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after hitting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as he threw on fourth down forcing a turnover on downs with the less than a minute to play in 4th quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. Watson: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.  Crennel: Houston Texans head coach Romeo Crennel looks on in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
NFL

MAQB: Aaron Donald’s Extension Is the Ultimate Show of Faith

Donald’s extension with Los Angeles is a unique agreement in that the team didn’t gain anything from a contractual standpoint. Plus, the ramifications of the latest Deshaun Watson accusation and more.

By Albert Breer
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates with offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) after a touchdown.
NFL

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries Calls Out Kyler Murray Doubters

The Pro Bowler dropped an epic quote when talking about the contract situation between his quarterback and his team.

By Joseph Salvador
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a grand slam during fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series elimination game against UCLA.
College

Alo Homers Twice As Oklahoma Dominates UCLA to Make WCWS Final

The Sooners rebounded from an early afternoon loss to claim their spot in the championship series.

By Zach Koons
tiger woods (1)
Golf

Greg Norman Claims Tiger Woods Turned Down ‘Mind-Blowingly Enormous’ Deal

Norman has spearheaded efforts to recruit big-name golfers to LIV Golf, though he was unable to land the sport’s biggest figure.

By Nick Selbe
Patriots coach Bill Belichick and senior advisor Matt Patricia watch during Georgia Pro Day.
NFL

Report: Matt Patricia Leading Candidate for Patriots’ Play-Caller

No decision has been made, but Patricia is reportedly most likely to get offensive play-calling duties for the Patriots.

By Joseph Salvador
UCLA’s Maya Brady (7) celebrates after a home run during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against Oklahoma.
College

Maya Brady, Tom Brady’s Niece, Shines in WCWS Semi vs. Oklahoma

The UCLA slugger was pivotal in the Bruins upset victory over the Sooners.

By Zach Koons
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Aaron Donald, Rams Agree to Historic Contract

The star defensive lineman will be back in Los Angeles on a re-worked deal next season.

By Zach Koons