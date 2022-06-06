During an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, recently-retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick discussed who he thought was the best signal-caller in NFL history. His choice might be a surprising one.

“I think Peyton [Manning] is the greatest quarterback to ever live,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said Manning changed the game from the mental side of things and his ability to control a game made him “the most impressive” quarterback he ever saw.

Tom Brady, who Fitzpatrick played against more than any other quarterback during his career, is widely considered to be the greatest of all time because of his seven Super Bowl wins. Knowing this, Fitzpatrick named Brady as “the greatest champion.”

Fitzpatrick played for nine NFL teams over his 17-year career including the Jets, Bills and Dolphins — the other three AFC East teams that would face Brady’s Patriots twice a year. Despite witnessing Brady’s greatness first-hand, he elected to go with the five-time MVP but still gave Brady his credit.

“It’s so incredible to look at his [Brady] preparation and how zoned and locked in he is for every single game,” Fitzpatrick said. “That part is unparalleled, unmatched by anybody.”

