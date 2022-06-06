Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts, Donovan Mitchell and Ric Flair on Today's SI Feed
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Reveals When Series Will End

The Apple TV+ hit show Ted Lasso has won the hearts of sports fans everywhere with its comedy, lovable characters and emotional storylines. And it will come to an end after this upcoming season.

Brett Goldstein, who stars as Roy Kent and is a writer on the show, told the Sunday Times the third season will be the last for the show. Several cast members have openly said the series would only be three seasons in the past and it doesn’t look like that’s changing.

“It was planned as three,” Goldstein said. “Spoiler alert—everyone dies.”

In a 2021 Entertainment Weekly interview with co-creator and series star Jason Sudeikis, Goldstein said he wasn’t sure what would happen after the third season but now it appears clear this will be the end for everyone’s favorite gaffer. 

The show broke the record with the most Emmy nominations for a freshman comedy with 20 after its first season and now is already approaching its end. An official premiere date for the show’s final season has yet to be announced. 

