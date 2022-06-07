One of the most important players to any quarterback is his running back. The halfback is a signal-caller’s partner in the backfield, a blocker they can depend on and a safety blanket for them in the passing game. When Tom Brady thought there was a chance he could lose Leonard Fourtnette to the Patriots, he wasn’t shy about where he stood.

While testing the waters in free agency, Fournette visited New England and told reporters Tuesday that Brady reached out to him and said, “What’s your ass doing up there, man?” Needless to say, Brady is likely satisfied with Fournette’s decision to stay.

The 27-year-old eventually chose to sign with Tampa on a three-year deal worth $21 million after Brady also re-committed to the team following his short-lived retirement. Fournette called his decision a “no-brainer” once the seven-time Super Bowl champion was back with the team.

Fournette tallied 1,266 yards from scrimmage in 2021 and scored 10 total touchdowns in his 14 games played for the Buccaneers.

