Former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder is no longer going after quarterbacks on the gridiron after retiring in 2010. But, Crowder has taken a few verbal shots Russell Wilson on The Pivot podcast, which he hosts with two other former NFL stars Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor.

Back in April, Crowder spoke on the podcast saying that singer Ciara ending her relationship with rapper Future and marrying Russell Wilson was about money. He also referred to Wilson as a “square”.

“If Russell didn’t have that bread, Ciara wouldn’t be with him,” Crowder said. “Russell [Wilson] a square. Ciara has a good situation. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. Everybody has a type. … He so d--- square and I love him on the field.”

On Tuesday, Crowder joined The Breakfast Club podcast with radio personalities Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy and backtracked his comments about Ciara and Wilson’s family.

“Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man’s family, I’ll take that back,” Crowder said.

However, Crowder doubled down on Wilson being a “square” and a “goofball”. He also said he did not understand why so many people were mad at him for referencing the nine-time Pro Bowler in the light.

“Have y’all seen Russell’s videos?” Crowder asked.

Regardless, the Broncos quarterback will likely have Denver in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot in the AFC West in the 2022 season.

More Extra Mustard: