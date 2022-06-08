The University of Indiana came to an agreement with Campus Ink, an apparel company with a NIL store, and one of the school’s most famed alumni is one of its key investors: Mark Cuban.

“We are always looking to be on the forefront of NIL issues, this is the most basic NIL opportunity, and Campus Ink is an innovative leader in this area,” Indiana senior associate athletic director and spokesman Jeremy Gray told the Herald-Times in an email. ”Obviously, [Cuban’s] involvement is a bonus!”

Campus Ink’s NIL store acts as a hub for college athletes to partner with designers and make apparel that uses license marks of their school’s athletic department and program. Cuban, the majority owner of the Mavericks, graduated from Indiana’s business school in 1981.

“I’m really excited that the leading NIL company, Campus Ink, and the best university on the planet, my alma mater, Indiana University are working together,” Cuban said in a statement. “The sky is the limit!”

