Tom Brady Appears to Tease Return of Classic Bucs Uniform

When Tom Brady steps on the football field, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is locked in and ready to pick apart an opposing defensive secondary.

Throughout his career, Brady has never been one to share a favorite a uniform or dial into the conversation of which uniform his team would wear in a game. But on Wednesday, it appears that the three-time NFL MVP joined the Buccaneers uniform discussion.

“RT if we should wear the creamsicles this year 👀,” Brady tweeted.

It looks as though Brady is a fan of the franchise’s throwback uniform. However, he, along with fans, will have to wait another year before players can wear them again.

In February, Tampa Bay announced that the creamsicle uniform combos will not be in the team's uniform rotation until the 2023 season, a year later than originally discussed by the league due to global supply chain issues.

In 2021, the NFL stated that teams could start wearing throwback helmets this season. Tampa Bay wore its creamsicle uniforms, which contained the “Bucco Bruce” pirate logo on the team’s helmet, between 1976 to 1996. The Buccaneers wore the uniform on different instances between 2009 to 2012.

However, in 2013, the creamsicle uniforms were removed from the team’s rotation after the franchise acquired more relevant uniform options.

As of now, Brady and the Buccaneers will not wear the creamsicle uniforms this season. If the rules or stipulation stay as they are, the 15-time Pro Bowler may have the chance to sport the throwback uniform next season. That opportunity, however, will depend on if he returns to Tampa Bay for the 2023 season.

