Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Packers Mandatory Minicamp
Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Packers Mandatory Minicamp

Tom Brady Appears to Tease Return of Classic Bucs Uniform

When Tom Brady steps on the football field, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is locked in and ready to pick apart an opposing defensive secondary.

Throughout his career, Brady has never been one to share a favorite a uniform or dial into the conversation of which uniform his team would wear in a game. But on Wednesday, it appears that the three-time NFL MVP joined the Buccaneers uniform discussion.

“RT if we should wear the creamsicles this year 👀,” Brady tweeted.

It looks as though Brady is a fan of the franchise’s throwback uniform. However, he, along with fans, will have to wait another year before players can wear them again.

In February, Tampa Bay announced that the creamsicle uniform combos will not be in the team's uniform rotation until the 2023 season, a year later than originally discussed by the league due to global supply chain issues. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In 2021, the NFL stated that teams could start wearing throwback helmets this season. Tampa Bay wore its creamsicle uniforms, which contained the “Bucco Bruce” pirate logo on the team’s helmet, between 1976 to 1996. The Buccaneers wore the uniform on different instances between 2009 to 2012.

However, in 2013, the creamsicle uniforms were removed from the team’s rotation after the franchise acquired more relevant uniform options. 

As of now, Brady and the Buccaneers will not wear the creamsicle uniforms this season. If the rules or stipulation stay as they are, the 15-time Pro Bowler may have the chance to sport the throwback uniform next season. That opportunity, however, will depend on if he returns to Tampa Bay for the 2023 season. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

dalton schultz
NFL

Dak Prescott Reacts to Dalton Schultz Skipping Team OTAs

Prescott, who had lengthy contract negotiations last year before finally getting an extension, said he’s comfortable with Schultz taking time away to get a new deal.

By Nick Selbe
Robert Parish is honored during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA

Robert Parish Warns Draymond Green Before Game 3

“Sooner or later, the dog is going to bite you,” the Celtics legend said on a podcast this week.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hangs his helmet on a rack after an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Buzbee Reacts to Reported Contact Between Prosecutors, Watson’s Lawyer

Two different grand juries declined to charge Deshaun Watson in March.

By Madeline Coleman
JaMarcus Russell
Play
NFL

Jamarcus Russell Explains How He Learned to Love Football Again

Russell: “[Kids] don’t look at me like a bust. They look at me like a miracle.”

By Wilton Jackson
Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh embrace during a Ravens game.
NFL

John Harbaugh Expects Lamar Jackson to Be at Minicamp

The Baltimore head coach isn't concerned that Jackson isn't at OTAs.

By Daniel Chavkin
NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48)
NASCAR

NASCAR Driver Alex Bowman Will Feature LGBTQ+ Logo on Car

Other cars are expected to be detailed for June’s Pride Month.

By Madison Williams
asia-durr-wnba
Play
WNBA

Liberty Trading AD to Dream for Megan Walker, per Report

AD returns home to Georgia in trade to the Dream.

By Wilton Jackson
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles against the Giants at Raymond James Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady, Teammates Dye Hair for Children’s Charity Event

The quarterback and several of his teammates colored their hair red in support of the National Pediatric Cancer foundation.

By Joseph Salvador