Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Unveiled New Hairstyle for Charity Event Wednesday

No one can ever say Tom Brady would ask his teammates to do anything he wouldn’t do himself after Wednesday. During Cut and Color for Cure, an event to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Brady and his teammates made a significant hair change for the kids and the cause.

Brady and several other members of the Buccaneers organization let children dye their hair bright red and orange and some even let them cut their hair. The seven-time champion didn’t appear to go through with the latter. 

Brady’s backup and former Heisman finalist Kyle Trask went all in and completely shaved his head. Rookie offensive lineman Luke Goedeke and Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford were also seen getting haircuts. 

The entire Tampa organization, red hair and all, was photographed with giant check for $117,000 written out to the National Pediatric Cancer foundation to end the day. 

At 44 years old with the most impressive career in NFL history, it’s clear that Brady isn’t above showing support to any cause even if it’s at his own expense.

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

