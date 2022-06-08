Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong landed his first NIL deal and it will net him his own signature meal at local McDonald’s locations.

Cavalier Futures, a Virginia alumni-driven collective, announced Armstrong’s sponsorship deal with local McDonald’s franchises owned & operated by RAHE, Inc. and the specifics of his meal have yet to be determined. The meal will be similar to the Travis Scott “Cactus Jack Meal” and will be available later this year in participating Charlottesville and Shenandoah Valley locations, according to the release.

As part of the deal, he will also do social media promotion for the fast-food restaurants and will visit the Charlottesville’s Ronald McDonald House several times.

“I am really grateful for this sponsorship opportunity,” Armstrong said. “I am especially looking forward to visiting the Ronald McDonald House this year. It was important to me to incorporate community engagement into my first major NIL deal.”

Armstrong started in all 11 games in 2021 and threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. He completed 65.2% of his passes and threw 10 interceptions as well. The Cavaliers finished their season 6–6.

