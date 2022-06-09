The Bears took advantage of a nice day in Chicago to take over Wrigley Field on Thursday.

The team participated in a bit of batting practice ahead of their OTA offseason workouts later in the day.

Quarterback Justin Fields wowed his teammates when he stepped up to the plate. He ended up hitting a home run in the iconic baseball stadium. His teammates couldn’t hold back their excitement.

Fields has a history of playing baseball, according to Bears Wire. He played for his varsity high school team rotating between shortstop and second base. He gave up the sport when he committed to Georgia for football, though. It worked out in his favor it appears.

The 23-year-old will be entering his second season in the NFL this year. The Bears finished his rookie season with a 6–11 record placing third in the NFC North.

The former first round pick completed 159 of 270 pass attempts for a total of 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns.

