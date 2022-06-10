Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

San Jose State’s New College Basketball Court Glows in the Dark

It’s best to see San Jose State’s new basketball court in the dark. 

That’s because the team revealed its new glow-in-the-dark court for the upcoming 2022–23 season.

The court itself is primarily blue in the middle, along with some gold accents to highlight the school’s colors. Additionally, the school’s Spartan logo is the focus of the court. The Spartan logo and the pattern around it glows in the dark when the Provident Credit Union Event Center turns off the lights.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The school didn’t comment on why they chose to update the basketball court in this fashion, although it’s likely they just wanted to add a bit of fun to the arena. Who wouldn’t like to see a glow-in-the-dark basketball court at some point in their life?

The men’s basketball team went 8–23 last season, finishing with just one conference win in the Mountain West conference. The women’s basketball team finished 5–25 overall with two conference wins.

The men’s team has only made the NCAA tournament three times in its history, with the last appearance being in 1996. The program has lost all three of its NCAA tournament games. The last notable San Jose State men’s basketball player to play in the NBA is Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke. The 2019 draft pick finished his collegiate career at Gonzaga, though.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
San Jose State Spartans
San Jose State Spartans

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona and Real Madrid will play in the USA
Soccer

Real Madrid, Barcelona to Play Summer Clasico in Las Vegas

The two Spanish giants will return to the United States this summer and go head-to-head at Allegiant Stadium as part of a series of summer exhibitions.

By Brian Straus
Chile calls Ecuador’s World Cup eligibility into question
Soccer

Ecuador to Stay in World Cup After FIFA Rules on Byron Castillo

Chile alleged that Castillo was ineligible to compete in World Cup qualifying for Ecuador and was attempting to take La Tri’s place in Qatar.

By Associated Press
Padres third baseman Manny Machado is playing better than ever and rewriting the narrative of his career.
Play
MLB

Manny Machado Is Letting His Play Do the Talking

The Padres third baseman is better than ever and done playing the villain.

By Tom Verducci
NASCAR President Steve Phelps
NASCAR

NASCAR President Elaborates on Importance of Pride Month Message

The racing league recently posted a tweet for June’s Pride Month that confused many race fans about what it was referencing to.

By Madison Williams
Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford get interviewed together after winning the Super Bowl.
Play
NFL

Rams’ Strategy in Signing Their Trio of Stars

A look at how the Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp deals got done in a way that made the players happy and keeps some flexibility for the team.

By Albert Breer
Daniel Jones hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley for the Giants.
Play
Fantasy

New York Giants 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Brian Daboll Era Begins

Former Bills coordinator seeks to revive a moribund offense.

By Shawn Childs
Shohei Ohtani hits a home run
Play
MLB

SI:AM | You’ll *Never* Guess Who Snapped the Angels’ Losing Streak

Leave it to Shohei Ohtani to rescue the Angels.

By Dan Gartland
Rich Strike, left, with jockey Sonny Leon aboard, wins the Kentucky Derby.
Play
Betting

Belmont Stakes Betting Breakdown and Best Bets

Best bets and analysis for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. We the People is the favorite, while Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is yet again an underdog.

By Frankie Taddeo