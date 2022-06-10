It’s best to see San Jose State’s new basketball court in the dark.

That’s because the team revealed its new glow-in-the-dark court for the upcoming 2022–23 season.

The court itself is primarily blue in the middle, along with some gold accents to highlight the school’s colors. Additionally, the school’s Spartan logo is the focus of the court. The Spartan logo and the pattern around it glows in the dark when the Provident Credit Union Event Center turns off the lights.

The school didn’t comment on why they chose to update the basketball court in this fashion, although it’s likely they just wanted to add a bit of fun to the arena. Who wouldn’t like to see a glow-in-the-dark basketball court at some point in their life?

The men’s basketball team went 8–23 last season, finishing with just one conference win in the Mountain West conference. The women’s basketball team finished 5–25 overall with two conference wins.

The men’s team has only made the NCAA tournament three times in its history, with the last appearance being in 1996. The program has lost all three of its NCAA tournament games. The last notable San Jose State men’s basketball player to play in the NBA is Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke. The 2019 draft pick finished his collegiate career at Gonzaga, though.

