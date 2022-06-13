Alex Morgan Reacts to Making Roster for CONCACAF W Championship

The United States women’s national team announced its 23-player roster for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship next month and once again, star forward Alex Morgan was among those to get the nod.

Morgan, a three-time World Cup selection and three-time Olympian, was one of seven forwards to get chosen for the team led by coach Vlatko Andonovski. Among those joining the former USWNT captain is national team mainstay Megan Rapinoe.

Following the official announcement, Morgan took to Twitter to celebrate yet another selection to the top national squad.

Morgan has been on a tear as of late in the NWSL in her first year with San Diego Wave FC. In the expansion team’s inaugural season, the 32-year-old has scored a league-leading nine goals in nine games. San Diego currently sits atop the league table with a 4-2-3 record.

Due to making her first national team appearance since Oct. 2021, Morgan will be just one of 10 out of the 23 players on the Concacaf W Championship roster that have experience in World Cup and Olympic qualifying. USWNT veterans Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Lynn Williams, Catarina Macario and Crystal Dunn were among those that were ruled out due to injury.

Here’s a look at the full list of 23 players selected to the Concacaf W roster on Monday:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

The 2022 Concacaf W Championship will take place in Monterrey and will run from July 4 to July 18. The USWNT will begin play against Haiti on Monday, July 4.

