Lane Kiffin Responds to Tennessee Fan by Trolling Them on College World Series

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has built a reputation as one of the most quick-witted coaches in sports and has shown he’s never above trading jabs online. Kiffin took some time out of his day Sunday to dunk on a Tennessee fan who probably thought they wouldn’t get a response. 

Kiffin commented on an article from the Knoxville News Sentinel that said fans threw a mustard bottle onto the field during Tennessee’s Game 1 loss against Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional. It’s of course a reference to the infamous game this past season when the Rebels defeated the Volunteers and fans threw a mustard bottle among other things on the field. 

Ole Miss went on to win the October matchup 31–26 and this time around, fans were irate because Tennessee baseball center fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning. One Twitter user commented on Kiffin’s tweet and involved his family. 

“Poor little lane, still wishing he was a Vol,” he said in the tweet. “Speaking of how is your son Knox.”

Kiffin’s response has over 11,000 likes as of Monday. 

“Awesome thanks for asking!!” Kiffin said in a tweet. “We are watching @OleMissBSB advance to the @CWSOmaha !! What are you guys today in Knoxville??”

Tennessee ended up getting eliminated by Notre Dame while Ole Miss is heading for the College World Series. Never change, Lane. 

