From time to time, watching football can be a gruesome activity. Every once in a while there’s an especially violent hit or stomach-turning sight that makes you look away from the TV. The USFL is no different from the NFL in that regard.

During Sunday night’s game between the Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers, one player got several of his teeth knocked out.

Maulers wide receiver Isiah Hennie was carrying the ball up the left sideline when he got popped by Stars safety Cody Brown. It was a clear helmet-to-helmet hit that was brutal to watch. Things took a turn for the gruesome afterwards, when cameras caught Hennie spitting out teeth.

“Do we have a dentist on staff here?” one broadcaster said.

The Maulers would go on to lose the game 17–16 and fell to 1–8 on the season. Hennie finished the game with two catches for 11 yards in the loss. Brown finished with five total tackles and the Stars improved to 6–3 on the season.

Hennie is listed at just 5’7” and 160 pounds out of Sacramento State, and is clearly tough enough to take a hard hit in stride. Hopefully he was able to see a dentist shortly after the game.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: