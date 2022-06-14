Skip to main content
Tom Brady and the Splash Bros on Today's SI Feed
‘Fake Klay Thompson’ Says He’s Banned From Chase Center for Life After Game 5 Stunt

Back in the beginning of the Warriors dynasty, you might remember a certain fan who looked eerily similar to Klay Thompson in the crowd. Dawson Gurley, the fan dubbed “Fake Klay Thompson” by fans, shared a picture on Twitter after the team’s Game 5 win Monday that said he was banned for life from the Chase Center after an apparent stunt. 

In the letter he posted, it said he “deliberately deceived Chase Center building personnel by impersonating a GSW employee.” In a later tweet, he called out the Chase Center’s security and said he just walked right past them before Game 5.  

“Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding,” Gurley said in a tweet. “Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?”

Presumably, this picture posted earlier is when he walked past security to shoot around in the Chase Center ahead of Game 5. This could all be an elaborate prank from Gurley as well. He posts several prank videos on his YouTube channel that include impersonating Thompson in public. 

Several people posted pictures of him after spotting him ahead of Monday night’s matchup, though. 

It’s worth noting that in the letter Gurley claims he received from the Chase Center, it says he’s banned “indefinitely” and he can make a written request to remove the ban. So if he’s to be believed, there’s still a chance he can return to Warriors games. Even if he’ll never be able to attend another game, he has no regrets. 

“Was it worth it to lose 10K on tickets and be banned for life? Absolutely,” he said in a tweet. “I was an NBA player for 10 minutes bro.”

