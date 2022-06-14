Skip to main content
Tom Brady and the Splash Bros on Today's SI Feed
Fantasy Football League’s Teddy Bear Restaurant Date Punishment Goes Viral

If there’s one golden rule of playing fantasy football, it’s this: don’t come in last place.

Sure, there’s glory and riches to be had by winning a fantasy title, but more than anything else, you really want to avoid the shame and disgrace of bringing up the rear. One player learned this lesson the hard way after being subjected to his league’s, shall we say, creative form of punishment.

Giants beat writer Zack Rosenblatt of The Star-Ledger shared on Twitter his league’s unique requirement for its last-place finisher. As penance for being the worst player in the league, basement-dweller Chris was forced to go eat at a fancy restaurant with a very large stuffed Winnie the Pooh animal. Thankfully, the experienced was documented with video and photographs.

For maximum exposure (and presumably humiliation), the waiting staff was told it was Chris’s birthday, leading to the dreaded table-side sing-along.

This harkened back to another restaurant-themed fantasy football punishment from a year ago, when Lee Sanderlin shared that he was forced to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House for finishing in last place in his league. He was allowed to take one hour off of his sentence for every waffle he consumed (he ended up eating nine waffles and leaving in 15 hours).

As for Chris, we have to give him credit for being a good sport—and, it appears, a good date, as he seems to have ordered is fluffy friend a separate meal and glass of wine. We can only hope that Winnie had a nice night, too.

