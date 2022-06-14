1. Sports fans know the most popular broadcaster catchphrases of all time. Whether it’s Marv Albert’s “YES!, Keith Jackson’s “Whoa, Nellie,” John Madden’s “BOOM!” or even things like Jim Nantz’s “Hello, friends” or Brent Musburger’s “You are looking LIVE,” every sports fan has their favorites.

ABC/ESPN’s Mike Breen has also created an iconic catchphrase with “BANG!” on clutch 3-pointers.

However, Breen deserves to be acknowledged for another catchphrase that’s just as iconic.

I’ll put Breen’s “way off” on terrible shots up there with any other catchphrase in sports history.

The way Breen says so much with just two words, six total letters, is impressive. The tone is perfect. The shock is there. The disgust is evident.

And the second-hand embarrassment viewers feel for the player who gets the “way off” treatment is real.

Breen is as professional as any broadcaster in sports media. He’s also known as one of the nicest people in the industry. So he would never intentionally be disrespectful. But when he hits a shooter with a “way off,” it’s hard not to interpret that as, “Holy cow, can you believe how pathetic that shot was?”

The “way off” movement has picked up steam on social media over the past couple of years.

Many viewers took note of it again Monday night during the Warriors’ Game 5 win over the Celtics.

This is also another reason to acknowledge the greatness of the “way off” catchphrase: It makes for some truly hilarious tweets.

Traina Thoughts salutes Mike Breen and “way off” as one of the greatest sports catchphrases ever created.

2. Jimmy Kimmel presented a brand-new NBA-edition of “Mean Tweets” on Monday.

3. Reds first baseman Joey Votto spotted a young fan holding up a sign before Monday’s game that read, “Joey Votto, Will You Make a TikTok With Me?” So Joey Votto made a TikTok video with the young fan.

4. Tom Brady's latest social media production is a direct shot at Peyton Manning.

5. It seems that all the attention the LIV controversy has gotten ended up helping the PGA last weekend.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features a conversation on the latest sports media news with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis. Among the topics covered:

What went wrong between Drew Brees and NBC

Is a mainstream NFL outlet ready to take a chance on Pat McAfee?

ABC/ESPN’s NBA Finals studio show

Is LeBron getting a podcast?

Overuse of “breaking news” banners on TV

Following the conversation with Curtis, Sal Licata from WFAN/SNY in New York joins me our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we do a deep dive into Kevin Durant’s response to Sal on Twitter and saying that sports talk radio “makes him nauseous.”

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Big anniversary today. Let Newman set it up for us:

"June 14, 1987, Mets-Phillies. We're enjoying a beautiful afternoon in the right field stands when a crucial Hernandez error opens the door to a five-run Phillies ninth. Cost the Mets the game."

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.