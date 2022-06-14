The National Football League Officially Has a New Pizza Sponsor

They say that no one out-pizzas the Hut. But apparently in the NFL, that’s no longer true.

On Tuesday, Little Caesars announced that it had reached an agreement with the NFL to become the official pizza sponsor of the league. The move supplants Pizza Hut as the NFL’s official pizza partner, which had been the case since 2018.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though it is believed to be a multi-year deal, according to Forbes.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Little Caesars brought in over $4.2 billion in U.S. sales in 2021, per Technomic, making it the third-largest pizza chain in the country. Domino’s was the industry leader last year at a whopping $8.6 billion, while Pizza Hut ranked second at $5.5 billion. Papa John’s was the only other chain to top the billion-dollar mark, ranking fourth nationally at just under $3.6 billion.

This is not Little Caesars’ first foray into the world of football. The company sponsored the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in Detroit from 1997 to 2013, which was later displaced by the Quick Lane Bowl. Pittsburgh beat Bowling Green in the last Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, which was also the final game of Aaron Donald’s college career.

Pizza Hut’s catchy slogan notwithstanding, it’s hard to argue against Little Caesars’ signature offering of the Hot-N-Ready pizza for just $5.55. Throw in a few sides of crazy bread and maybe some wings, and you have yourself the makings of a pretty nice little Sunday.

More NFL Coverage: