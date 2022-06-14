Skip to main content
Warriors Win Game 5 Despite Off Night From Steph Curry
Warriors Win Game 5 Despite Off Night From Steph Curry

Steph Curry Hits Back at Celtics Fans With T-Shirt Defending His Wife

Days after a Boston area bar took a shot at Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha, the Golden State star hit back with a clear message in defense of his wife. 

Following the Warriors 104–94 victory over the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night, Curry arrived at his postgame press conference wearing an “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” t-shirt.

Curry’s unique choice came three days after a Boston bar named “Game On!” wrote “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” on a sign outside on the sidewalk

The bar also had another sign that read “Duece Tatum > Riley Curry,” alluding to the son of Celtics forward Jayson Tatum—whose name is correctly spelled “Deuce”—being better than the daughter of the Warriors star.

A reporter, who was unaware of why Curry was wearing the shirt, asked for an explanation, but the three-time NBA champion didn’t elaborate on the choice.

“You’ve got to ask around the room and ask Twitter,” Curry said, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

Not only did Curry get to have the final say in the back-and-forth, the Warriors did their talking on the court Monday night in a decisive Game 5 victory. Golden State dealt Boston its first back-to-back losses in this year’s playoffs and claimed a 3–2 advantage in the series.

Curry was uncharacteristically cold in Game 5, scoring just 16 points and going 0-for-9 from three-point range. However, he got plenty of help from teammates Andrew Wiggins (26 points, 13 rebounds) and Klay Thompson (21 points) in the win. 

With the Warriors on the brink of winning their fourth title in eight years, the series will swing back to Boston for Game 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

