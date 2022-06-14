Tom Brady is just as lethal on Twitter as he is on the football field these days. The seven-time champion will never let an opportunity to embarrass his former rivals pass him by and Monday he went viral with a shot at Peyton Manning.

Manning, Brady’s longtime rival and a five-time MVP, has often been teased for his forehead and Brady just couldn’t help himself. The 44-year-old posted a video on Twitter of him practicing, but the camera angle showed a closeup of his face—making his head look especially Manning-like.

“The kids over on TikTok are calling this the Peyton angle,” Brady said on Twitter. “Rude!”

What’s worse is that Manning didn’t get any support from his little brother and former Giants quarterback, Eli.

“Your best joke!!” the younger Manning commented.

Both Manning brothers have faced off against Brady during their illustrious careers and are all good friends. Hopefully, Manning will be a good sport about Brady’s most recent troll job.

