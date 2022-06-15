Bill Belichick’s Son, Steve, Finally Addresses His Infamous GIF

During last season’s matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots, which marked Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro, head coach Bill Belichick’s son, Steve, unknowingly gave the internet some excellent content.

The young Belichick works as the Patriots’ outside linebackers coach, and when the camera showed him on screen, he had his best game face on, to say the least.

“I got killed after that game, I became a gif,” Belichick said in an interivew on Chris Long’s podcast Green Light. “Everybody loved to see that.”

What caused Belichick to make his now infamous face?

“I was just thinking a lot and trying to stay ahead of it,” Belichick said.

His family and close friends warned him about the meme right after the game. Belichick admitted that it wasn’t that bad, even though he went viral for an embarrassing face.

“I’ll never forget after the game, my wife and Pat Chung, they were sitting together watching the game, and they just kind of put their arm around me like, ‘It’s going to be O.K.’ ‘What the f--- you talking about?’ They’re like ‘Just battle through it, you’ve been through worse, but battle through.’ ... All my friends loved it, they enjoyed that.”

The Patriots ended up losing that game 19–17 to Brady and the Buccaneers. It wasn’t from a lack of focus from the younger Belichick, however.

