Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Bill Belichick’s Son, Steve, Finally Addresses His Infamous GIF

During last season’s matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots, which marked Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro, head coach Bill Belichick’s son, Steve, unknowingly gave the internet some excellent content.

The young Belichick works as the Patriots’ outside linebackers coach, and when the camera showed him on screen, he had his best game face on, to say the least.

“I got killed after that game, I became a gif,” Belichick said in an interivew on Chris Long’s podcast Green Light. “Everybody loved to see that.”

What caused Belichick to make his now infamous face?

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I was just thinking a lot and trying to stay ahead of it,” Belichick said.

His family and close friends warned him about the meme right after the game. Belichick admitted that it wasn’t that bad, even though he went viral for an embarrassing face.

“I’ll never forget after the game, my wife and Pat Chung, they were sitting together watching the game, and they just kind of put their arm around me like, ‘It’s going to be O.K.’ ‘What the f--- you talking about?’ They’re like ‘Just battle through it, you’ve been through worse, but battle through.’ ... All my friends loved it, they enjoyed that.”

The Patriots ended up losing that game 19–17 to Brady and the Buccaneers. It wasn’t from a lack of focus from the younger Belichick, however.

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers
Play
NFL

Robbie Anderson Clarifies Comment About Baker Mayfield

The Panthers wide receiver said he was just trying to defend his own quarterback.

By Wilton Jackson
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Condoleezza Rice Discusses Deshaun Watson Situation

Two dozen active civil lawsuits have been filed against the Browns QB, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault

By Madeline Coleman
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks off the field after the Browns lost to the Raiders.
NFL

Report: Garrett Keeps Promise, Did Not Attend Tour of HOF

In 2017 he said he didn’t want to see the Hall of Fame until he was inducted.

By Joseph Salvador
Kody Clemens throws a pitch for the Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
MLB

Roger Clemens’s Son, Kody, Makes MLB Pitching Debut

The Tigers outfielder took the mound for Detroit on Wednesday.

By Daniel Chavkin
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77)
NFL

Mekhi Becton’s Press Conference T-Shirt Goes Viral

The offensive tackle said he is going to make the critics “eat their words” this upcoming season.

By Madison Williams
Tom Brady during a press conference.
Play
Extra Mustard

Brady Jokes Donald Makes Him Regret Retirement Decision

He said his workout videos on Instagram make him re-think things.

By Joseph Salvador
Three baseballs.
Play
More Sports

Youth Baseball Coach Broke 72-Year-Old Umpire’s Jaw in Dispute

The umpire’s jaw was fractured in two places.

By Zach Koons
MetLife Stadium is expected to be one of the 2026 World Cup host sites
Soccer

The Cities Most Likely to Host 2026 World Cup Games

FIFA will determine on Thursday which locations will become hosts for the 2026 World Cup across North America.

By Associated Press